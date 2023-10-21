PMLN to move IHC for restoration of Nawaz’s appeal against sentence in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

Following consultations with the PMLN’s legal team, a decision has been reached to file miscellaneous applications aimed at restoring appeals concerning Nawaz Sharif’s convictions in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

Upon landing, Nawaz Sharif wasted no time and personally signed these miscellaneous applications at the airport.

The legal team held extensive discussions with Nawaz Sharif to thoroughly address the legal matters at hand.

These applications will be submitted to the Islamabad High Court by the PML-N leader’s legal team.

Notably, the Islamabad High Court had previously rejected Nawaz Sharif’s appeals due to his absence.

In these appeals, the former prime minister is requesting the court to reinstate his appeals and nullify his convictions.

Upon his arrival at the airport, a dedicated team of PML-N leaders, both from a legal and political perspective, were present in the VIP lounge to confer with Nawaz Sharif.

His lawyers ensured his signatures on the required legal documents, with Azam Nazeer Tarar and Amjad Pervaiz overseeing this process.

Furthermore, former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was among those present at the airport to welcome Nawaz Sharif.