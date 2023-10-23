PTI chairman, Qureshi indicted in cipher case

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and party Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been indicted in the cipher case.

However, both Imran Khan and Qureshi denied committing the crime.

The special court of the Official Secrets Act conducted the case hearing at the Adiala jail and has issued a notice to summon the government lawyers for October 27.

On the least hearing on October 17, the indictment of both PTI leaders had been put off for a week as the challan copies had not been issued to the accused on the last hearing.

Following the issuance of challan copies to Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the court scheduled the indictment for October 23.

Advertisement

Former prime minister Imran Khan remains behind bars for more than two months, as he was detained in the Toshakhana case.

Although Islamabad High Court (IHC) revoked his jail sentence on August 29, but he could not be freed as he had already been arrested in the cipher case from jail. On August 19, Shah Mahmood Quresh was arrested by the FIA in connection with the ongoing investigation into diplomatic cypher which had gone missing from the possession of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan. It was revealed that an FIR was registered against Qureshi in the case on August 15 regarding the missing classified document.

Advertisement