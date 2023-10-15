Rain in various parts of Lahore, low-lying areas under water

The PIA flight was diverted to Multan due to rain.

The power supply was also suspended in many areas.

Intermittent rain continues in different areas.

Lahore: the low-lying areas submerged under water after intermittent rain in various areas, including the airport, Allama Iqbal Town, Sabzazar, and Samanabad in the capital of Punjab.

Due to feeder trips due to rain in different areas, power supply was also suspended in many areas. As a result of it,

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) PK 160 from Baku to Lahore was diverted to Multan due to the problem of planes landing at Allama Iqbal Airport because of the bad weather in Lahore.

Earlier, Five people, including children, were killed in different accidents due to heavy rains in Lahore.

The thunderstorms and heavy rains caused flooding in the city, flooded low-lying areas, and submerged roads, while streets turned into canals.

The highest rainfall of 161 mm was recorded at Lakshmi Chowk in the city but soon after the rain stopped, most of the area of ​​the city was cleared.

Whereas, more than 100 LESCO feeders were tripped due to the rain.