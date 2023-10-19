Senator, veteran lawyer SM Zafar passes away

Renowned jurist SM Zafar passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness at the age of 93.

He was not just a legal expert but also a prominent figure in Pakistan’s political and legal landscape.

Born on December 6, 1930, in Rangoon, Burma, SM Zafar embarked on his legal career in 1950, earning recognition as a skilled lawyer.

SM Zafar also served as a judge of the High Court and played a significant role as the Law Minister during the 1965 war.

In addition to his legal and political contributions, SM Zafar was a member of the Senate from 2003 to 2012 and a senior leader of the Muslim League-Q.

Advertisement

He held the position of Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs in the cabinet of former President Ayub Khan. Moreover, he was closely associated with former President General Pervez Musharraf.

Notably, SM Zafar was the father of Barrister Ali Zafar, adding to the legacy of legal expertise within the family.

His passing marks the end of an era in Pakistan’s legal and political history, leaving behind a legacy of service and influence.