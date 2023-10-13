State Bank Clarifies Situation Regarding Rs75 Banknotes

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has made it clear that all banknotes, including commemorative notes, are considered legal tender throughout Pakistan for the specified amount and are guaranteed by the Federal Government.

The SBP has officially informed the public that the Rs75 banknote, primarily green, issued on August 14, 2022, to commemorate Pakistan’s 75 years of Independence, and the Rs75 banknote, primarily blue, issued on July 04, 2023, to mark the 75th anniversary of the SBP’s establishment, are accepted as legal tender across the country.

These banknotes hold the same status and are valid for use as a medium of exchange, enabling individuals and entities to settle both private and public financial obligations.

Additionally, the SBP and all commercial banks are obligated to issue these banknotes to the public and accept them in return.

For further information on the designs and security features of SBP banknotes, you can refer to the SBP website.

Advertisement

Also Read State Bank of Pakistan SBP latest job openings 2023 SBP offers 2023 job opportunities in the government and private sectors. To...