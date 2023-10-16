Supreme Court annuls LHC verdict against fuel price adjustment

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday annulled the Lahore High Court (LHC)’s verdict to term fuel price adjustment illegal, Bol News reported.

The top court referred the matter of companies against fuel price adjustment to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Appellate Tribunal. The SC said the LHC’s verdict to declare fuel price adjustment illegal was constitutionally and legally inapplicable.

“The consumer companies should file appeals against fuel price adjustment in the NEPRA Appellate Tribunal within 15 days. The NEPRA Appellate Tribunal should fix the appeals for hearing in 10 days,” the SC said.

The apex court said the tribunal should announce the verdict as soon as possible on the appeals within the legal period.