Verdict reserved on plea seeking cancellation of Nawaz Sharif’s arrest warrant

The Accountability Court in Islamabad on Thursday suspended the arrest warrant of PMLN’s Nawaz Sharif in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Toshakhana case till October 24.

The Accountability Court had reserved its verdict on the petition seeking cancellation of arrest warrant of Nawaz Sharif in NAB Toshakhana case.

The case involves allegations of the illegal acquisition of vehicles. Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the proceedings.

During the hearing, Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer requested the suspension of the perpetual arrest warrant issued against him.

This warrant had been issued on October 1, 2020. The judge inquired about the reason for Nawaz Sharif’s prolonged absence, to which Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer explained that he had traveled abroad for medical reasons.

He further mentioned that Nawaz Sharif’s petition regarding this matter is pending in the Lahore High Court.

The lawyer also indicated that if the court would prevent Nawaz Sharif’s arrest upon his return, Nawaz Sharif would be willing to appear in court as a lawyer.

It was emphasized that Nawaz Sharif does not have an arrest warrant in this particular NAB case.

Interestingly, the NAB prosecutor also expressed support for suspending Nawaz Sharif’s arrest warrant, suggesting it be suspended until October 24.

However, it was noted that Nawaz Sharif had not appeared in this case previously.

Following these discussions, the court reserved its decision regarding the suspension of Nawaz Sharif’s arrest warrant.