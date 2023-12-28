Cement exports rise 48.28% to $113.998 million in five months

Islamabad – Cement exports experienced a notable surge of 48.28% in the initial five months of the fiscal year 2023-24 compared to the corresponding period last year, as reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
During July-November (2023-24), cement exports reached US $113.998 million, a significant increase from US $76.8779 million in July-November (2022-23).
In terms of quantity, cement exports also saw a substantial rise of 89.41%, escalating from 1,547,497 metric tons to 2,931,079 metric tons, as per the available data.
Additionally, on a year-on-year basis, cement exports for November 2023 exhibited a remarkable surge of 97.13% compared to the same month in the previous year. November 2023 recorded cement exports at US $20.911 million, surpassing the US $10.608 million in November 2022.
However, on a month-on-month basis, cement exports experienced a decline of 20.81% in November 2023, in comparison to the US $26.405 million recorded in October 2023, according to PBS data.
