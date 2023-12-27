Citizen files objection on Bilawal Bhutto’s election nomination

An objection was filed on the nomination of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from the NA-127 constituency of Lahore for general elections in 2024.

Citizen Muhammad Ayaz filed an objection to the nomination papers. Bilawal Bhutto Zardar’s objection to the nomination papers was submitted to the Returning Officer (RO).

In the petition, the position was adopted that Bilawal Bhutto showed his affiliation with the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) in his nomination papers.

PPP and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) are two separate political parties; the election symbol of PPP is a sword, and the symbol of PPPP is an arrow.

In the petition filed on behalf of the citizen, it was said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the chairman of PPP and Asif Zardari is the president of PPPP; therefore, according to the Election Act 2017, a person can be a member of one party at a time.

Advertisement

Moreover, in this regard, Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers will be scrutinized on December 28, 2024.

On the other hand, an objection was filed against the documents of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the vice and central leader of the Muslim League-N, on behalf of the citizen.