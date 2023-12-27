Citizen objects to Maryam Nawaz’s documents for nomination paper

On behalf of the citizen, an objection was lodged against the documents of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the vice president and central leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N).

The scrutiny process for the general election of 2024 is being conducted in Sarghodha. An application was submitted to the Returning Officer in Sargodha Constituency PP 80 by a citizen, in which the citizen alleged that the signature of candidate PP 80, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, was forged.

It was alleged in the petition that Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been convicted in various cases and that papers should be rejected by objecting.

The application has been given by Ali Hassan Shah and Tahir Hatar Advocate. Maryam Nawaz’s lawyers will appear before the Returning Officer (RO) against the objection.

Earlier, an objection was filed on the nomination of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from the NA-127 constituency of Lahore for general elections in 2024.

Advertisement

Citizen Muhammad Ayaz filed an objection to the nomination papers. Bilawal Bhutto Zardar’s objection to the nomination papers was submitted to the Returning Officer (RO).

In the petition, the position was adopted that Bilawal Bhutto showed his affiliation with the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) in his nomination papers.