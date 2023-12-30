Founder PTI assets surged over Rs. 270 million in five years, details revealed

The assets of founder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have increased by more than Rs. 27,72,55,000 during the last five years.

Bol News, the leading news agency, has obtained the details of Imran Khan’s assets and nomination papers.

According to founder PTI’s nomination papers, the value of founder PTI’s assets in 2018 was Rs 3,86,94,000, while the value of assets in 2023 is more than Rs 31,59,50,000.

However, the founder, PTI, has revealed a 7-kanal, 8-marla house in Zaman Park, Lahore, as part of his inheritance.

Additionally, an expenditure of more than 4,86,00,000 has been revealed on the construction of Zaman Park House; 300 kanals of land in Bani Gala has been declared received as a gift; and an expenditure of more than Rs 39,00,000 has been revealed for the beautification and regularization of the Banigala House.

Moreover, according to the nomination papers, 6 kanals and 16 marlas of land worth more than 50,00,000 have been shown in Mehra Noor area of Isamabad; a shop worth more than 12 million rupees has also been shown in the shopping plaza of Islamabad; and a two-room flat worth more than 34 million rupees has also been revealed in Islamabad Plaza.

Founder PTI has also disclosed 188 kanals of inherited land in Bakhar in the documents. He has more than 3.15 million rupees in cash; an amount of more than 6 million rupees was revealed in various bank accounts in Islamabad.