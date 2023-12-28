Imran Khan to be indicted in Toshakhana case on Jan 4

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Accountability Court on Thursday decided to indict the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s founder chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana reference case on January 4.

Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the Toshakahna reference case at Adaiala jail.

During the course of hearing, copies of the reference and relevant information were provided to the accused.

Former PTI chairman and his wife have been named in the list of accused for possessing gifts received from international dignitaries, which they were obligated to deposit in the Toshakhana.