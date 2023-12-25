Lahore, Faisalabad latest weather update today

Lahore experiences a cool 18°C, with a RealFeel® slightly warmer at 19°C and a gentle breeze from the ESE at 6 km/h. Despite the partly sunny skies, Lahore faces a significant concern—the Air Quality Index (AQI) has soared to 221, categorizing it as “Very Unhealthy.”

Current Weather Conditions:

Temperature: 18°C, RealFeel® 19°C, RealFeel Shade™ 17°C

18°C, RealFeel® 19°C, RealFeel Shade™ 17°C Wind: ESE at 6 km/h, with gusts reaching 7 km/h

ESE at 6 km/h, with gusts reaching 7 km/h Conditions: Partly Sunny

Air Quality Update (12/25):

AQI: 221 (Very Unhealthy)

Health Advisory: Immediate health effects will be felt by sensitive groups, who should avoid outdoor activities. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities is recommended.

Today’s Weather Forecast (12/25):

High: 21°C, RealFeel® 22°C

21°C, RealFeel® 22°C Conditions: Turning out cloudy

Tonight’s Forecast (12/25):

Low: 9°C, RealFeel® 12°C

9°C, RealFeel® 12°C Conditions: Mostly clear

Tomorrow’s Forecast (12/26):

High/Low: 21°C/9°C, RealFeel® 21°C

21°C/9°C, RealFeel® 21°C Conditions: Sun through high clouds

Current Health and Activities Advisory:

Pollutants: Extreme levels of dust and dander, leading to severe sinus pressure.

Extreme levels of dust and dander, leading to severe sinus pressure. Activities: Fishing is categorized as poor, while composting is fair. Indoor activities are ideal due to high indoor pests.

As Lahore navigates through this weather pattern, residents are strongly urged to prioritize health. Sensitive groups must avoid outdoor activities, and all residents are advised to stay indoors and reschedule outdoor plans.

Faisalabad, Punjab

Faisalabad experiences a comfortable 20°C, with a RealFeel® matching the temperature at 20°C, and a gentle breeze from the south at 6 km/h. The skies are hazy, but a growing concern looms—the Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached 126, categorizing it as “Unhealthy.”

Current Weather Conditions:

Temperature: 20°C, RealFeel® 20°C, RealFeel Shade™ 18°C

20°C, RealFeel® 20°C, RealFeel Shade™ 18°C Wind: S at 6 km/h, with gusts reaching 7 km/h

S at 6 km/h, with gusts reaching 7 km/h Conditions: Hazy Sunshine

Air Quality Update (12/25):

AQI: 126 (Unhealthy)

126 (Unhealthy) Health Advisory: Immediate health effects can be felt by sensitive groups, who should limit outdoor activities. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure.

Today’s Weather Forecast (12/25):

High: 24°C, RealFeel® 24°C

24°C, RealFeel® 24°C Conditions: Hazy Sunshine

Tonight’s Forecast (12/25):

Low: 10°C, RealFeel® 11°C

10°C, RealFeel® 11°C Conditions: Partly cloudy

Tomorrow’s Forecast (12/26):

High/Low: 23°C/9°C, RealFeel® 22°C

23°C/9°C, RealFeel® 22°C Conditions: Sun through high clouds

Current Health and Activities Advisory:

Pollutants: Very high levels of dust and dander, leading to increased sinus pressure.

Very high levels of dust and dander, leading to increased sinus pressure. Activities: Running and lawn mowing are categorized as fair. Indoor activities are ideal due to high indoor pests.

As Faisalabad navigates through this weather pattern, residents are encouraged to prioritize health. Sensitive groups should limit outdoor activities, and all residents are advised to stay informed about air quality updates.