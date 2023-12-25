Nation celebrates 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam with zeal

The 147th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country.

The day began with a cannon salute in the federal and provincial capitals, and a grand changing of the guards’ ceremony was held at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi on the birth anniversary of the Great Leader.

At Jinnah Mausoleum, the armed forces of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) took over the duties of the guards. Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary was the chief guest of the ceremony.

During the ceremony, the nation saluted the founder of Pakistan, and the national anthem was sung.

Chief guest Major General Iftikhar General Hassan Choudhry placed flowers on the shrine and recited Fatiha. He also recorded his comments in the guest book.

Later, President of the State Dr. Arif Alvi, Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqir, and Governor Kamran Tessori visited the Quaid’s burial chamber.

The president of the country, Dr. Arif Alvi, also expressed his views in the guest book.

On the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, seminars, functions, and conferences will be organized accordingly across the country.

In these events, tributes will be paid to the founder of Pakistan in magnificent words for his valuable services and struggle to realize the dream of a free and independent homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

It should be noted that December 25 is important for us because today we celebrate the birthday of our great leader, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a prominent politician and thinker who played an important role in the independence of Pakistan. He guided the Muslims to establish a separate Muslim state, and he proved to be the savior of the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Quid-e-Azam was born in Karachi on December 25, 1876, belonging to a merchant family. He received his early education in Karachi, followed by a law degree from London. Jinnah had a keen interest in politics.

Muhmmad Ali Jinnah joined the Indian National Congress, from where his brilliant political career began, and he emerged as the most influential figure in the independence of Pakistan. With the tirless efforts of a great visionary leader, Pakistan finally emerged on the map of the world.