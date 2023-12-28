The nomination papers of former prime minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif have been approved from NA-15.

Lawyers from both sides gave arguments in front of Returning Officer NA-15 Hajra Sami; the objection filed by the PTI against Nawaz Sharif was rejected.

After the approval of Nawaz Sharif’s papers, there was a wave of happiness among the League workers.

PML-N veteran leaders Captain Safdar and Sardar Muhammad Yousuf were present on the occasion of the scrutiny of nomination papers.

Earlier, an important meeting of the Parliamentary Board of the Muslim League-N under the chairmanship of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Nawaz Sharif is going on.

In the meeting, final interviews are being conducted for the party tickets of the National and Provincial Assembly candidates from Lahore and Islamabad.

The Parliamentary Board of PML-N has called 273 candidates for party tickets in Lahore and Islamabad National and Provincial Assembly for interviews.