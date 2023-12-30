Nomination paper scrutiny deadline today, extended for reserved seats

Today is the last day for scrutiny of nomination papers for general elections, Bol News reported.

In this regard, 26,626 nomination papers were submitted for national and provincial assemblies from across the country.

The date of scrutiny of nomination papers for reserved seats has been extended until January 13, while the final list of candidates for reserved seats will be displayed on January 23.

Added to that, returning officers (ROs) have completed the verification of the nomination papers of most of the candidates.

Moreover, on January 3, appeals will be heard on the approval and rejection of papers.

Appeals against the decision of the ROs can be filed until January 16, while the Appellate Tribunal will dispose of the appeals until January 19.

Earlier, the nomination papers of former prime minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif have been approved from NA-15.

Lawyers from both sides gave arguments in front of Returning Officer NA-15 Hajra Sami; the objection filed by the PTI against Nawaz Sharif was rejected.

After the approval of Nawaz Sharif’s papers, there was a wave of happiness among the League workers.

