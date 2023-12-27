ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has emphasized the Muslim Ummah to continue working closely and collectively to deal with the challenges confronting the Islamic world.

He was talking to the resident Ambassadors of Muslim countries from the Middle East and North African [MENA] region over lunch in Islamabad today [Wednesday].

The meeting was attended by the Ambassadors of Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

The Prime Minister underscored the significance attached by Pakistan to fraternal ties with the Muslim world, particularly with countries of the MENA region.

He said these ties are anchored in mutual trust, common understanding and close cooperation on bilateral as well as regional matters of common interest.

The Prime Minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on a number of issues, particularly the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Other challenges confronting the Muslim world such as Islamophobia were also discussed.

The Prime Minister praised the Ambassadors for their efforts to forge stronger ties between Islamabad and their respective capitals.

The Ambassadors thanked the Prime Minister and reiterated their support towards advancing bilateral relations with Pakistan, which played a key role in the Muslim world.