President, PM commemorate Quaid-e-Azam’s 147th Birthday with messages of devotion

On the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, President Dr. Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwar ul Haq Kakar said in their message that the nation still remembers the founder of Pakistan with devotion and respect.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, in his message on the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, said that I offer my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan on this joyous occasion. Quad-eAzam was the great benefactor of the nation, whose tireless efforts led to the establishment of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He further added that, as the leader of the All India Muslim League, he advocated for the rights and interests of Muslims in British India. The Great Leader strongly believed in the idea of a separate homeland for Muslims, where they could freely practice their religion and have political representation.

Furthermore, through his eloquent speeches and tireless work, Jinnah successfully mobilized support for the demand for a separate nation. This day reminds us to embrace the ideals and vision of Quaid-e-Azam and continue our efforts to build a prosperous and strong country. Today we pay homage to the wisdom, insight, and foresight of the fathers of the nation who laid the foundation of a nation that celebrates diversity and is united by the power of faith.

President Arif Alvi said that I am proud to say that the people of Pakistan have shown great courage in facing many challenges during the last several decades. It is more gratifying that, despite the challenges, Pakistan has achieved remarkable achievements in various fields. Over the decades, each chapter reflects the trials, triumphs, and unwavering spirit of our people.

Advertisement

He further said that the vision of the Fathers of the Nation, their leadership, and their prudent approach laid the foundation of a democratic and inclusive Pakistan where people of all religions and backgrounds could live together. Let us pledge on this day that we will work for the promotion of Islamic ideals, moral values, unity, and brotherhood. The current situation requires that the vision of the father of the nation and his guiding principles be followed to overcome the challenges faced by the country, along with promoting unity and democratic values.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said in his message that Quaid-e-Azam is still a beacon for all of us, and he vowed to face the difficulties bravely.

The Prime Minister said in his message that the Muslims achieved their goal by following the principles of Quaid-e-Azam, and the opponents also respected him because of his principled approach. His behavior was beyond any kind of expediency.