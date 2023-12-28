Quetta, Balochistan weather update today

Quetta boasts a unique and diverse climate that captivates residents and visitors alike. As the clock ticks past noon on December 28, let’s take a closer look at the current weather conditions in Quetta and what the coming days have in store.

Current Weather Snapshot:

Quetta is experiencing a mild temperature of 16°C, with a RealFeel® of 18°. The air quality is marked as fair, making it generally acceptable for most individuals. However, those in sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure. The wind is blowing from the SSE at 14 km/h, with gusts reaching 24 km/h, providing a gentle breeze to complement the sunny weather.

Air Quality Considerations:

The air quality index (AQI) stands at 34, indicating fair air quality. While dust and dander levels are relatively high, leading to sinus pressure for some, the overall air quality is within acceptable limits. Outdoor pests are at an extreme level, requiring precautions for those venturing into nature.

Today’s Weather Forecast:

Quetta’s afternoon is expected to reach a high of 20°C with a RealFeel® of 20°. The day promises to be mild with plenty of sunshine, offering an ideal opportunity for outdoor activities. As night falls, temperatures are set to drop to 3°C with clear skies, creating a crisp and refreshing atmosphere.

Tomorrow’s Outlook:

On December 29, Quetta anticipates partly sunny and mild conditions with a temperature range of 19°C to 3°C. The RealFeel® temperature is expected to be 20°, providing a comfortable and pleasant day for residents and visitors alike.