Quetta, Balochistan weather update today

Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, boasts a distinctive climate that shapes the daily lives of its residents. As we delve into the current weather conditions in Quetta, we gain insights into the temperature, air quality, and forecast for the day.

Current Temperature and RealFeel®:

Quetta is experiencing a cool 11°C, with a RealFeel® of 13°. The RealFeel Shade™ temperature, at 10°, offers a nuanced perspective on how the weather may be perceived. With a northerly wind at 9 km/h and gusts reaching 22 km/h, the city is under the influence of hazy sunshine, creating a unique atmospheric ambiance.

Air Quality:

The air quality in Quetta is currently categorized as “Unhealthy,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 106. This implies that immediate health effects may be felt by sensitive groups, and even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. The recommendation is to limit outdoor activity, particularly for those with respiratory conditions.

Current Pollutants and Health Effects:

High levels of dust and dander are contributing to the compromised air quality in Quetta, leading to sinus pressure. Despite this, outdoor activities such as running and lawn mowing are considered good, and air travel conditions are ideal. However, extreme caution is advised regarding outdoor pests.

Today’s Weather Forecast:

Looking ahead, the forecast for the day anticipates a maximum temperature of 18°C, with a RealFeel® of 20°. The day is expected to be characterized by hazy sunshine, offering a unique play of light and shadow. As night falls, temperatures are predicted to drop to 3°C, with a RealFeel® of 4° under clear skies.

Tomorrow’s Outlook:

For those planning ahead, tomorrow promises a delightful day with a high of 18°C and a low of 3°C. The RealFeel® temperature is expected to closely match the actual temperature, ensuring a sunny and enjoyable day for residents and visitors alike.