Quetta, Balochistan weather update today

Quetta, with its unique blend of natural beauty and cultural richness, offers a serene escape from the bustling city life. let’s unravel the current atmospheric tapestry and gaze into the forecast for the coming days.

Current Weather Snapshot:

Temperature: Quetta’s current temperature is a mild 18°C, with a RealFeel® of 20°. In shaded areas, the RealFeel Shade™ registers a comfortable 17°.

Quetta’s current temperature is a mild 18°C, with a RealFeel® of 20°. In shaded areas, the RealFeel Shade™ registers a comfortable 17°. Air Quality: The air quality is classified as “Fair,” with an AQI of 36. This suggests that the air is generally acceptable for most individuals, although sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure. Advertisement

Details on Air Quality:

Pollutants: The current pollutants indicate a slightly elevated level of dust and dander in the air.

The current pollutants indicate a slightly elevated level of dust and dander in the air. Health Advisory: While the air quality is generally acceptable, individuals in sensitive groups are encouraged to monitor their exposure. Most people, however, should experience no adverse effects.

Advertisement

Wind and Outdoor Activities:

Wind: A refreshing breeze from the north at 11 km/h, with gusts reaching 26 km/h, adds a lively touch to the weather.

A refreshing breeze from the north at 11 km/h, with gusts reaching 26 km/h, adds a lively touch to the weather. Outdoor Activities: Running and lawn mowing are considered ideal, but caution is advised due to the extreme presence of outdoor pests.

Today’s Weather Forecast:

Advertisement

Daytime: Expect a high of 20°C with a RealFeel® of 21°. The day will be mild with plenty of sun, providing an ideal environment for various outdoor activities.

Expect a high of 20°C with a RealFeel® of 21°. The day will be mild with plenty of sun, providing an ideal environment for various outdoor activities. Nighttime: The temperature is predicted to drop to 3°C with a RealFeel® of 4°, promising a clear and cool night.

Tomorrow’s Outlook:

Advertisement Temperature: Tomorrow’s forecast foresees a high of 20°C with a RealFeel® of 21°, featuring mild weather with plenty of sunshine.

Tomorrow’s forecast foresees a high of 20°C with a RealFeel® of 21°, featuring mild weather with plenty of sunshine. Weather: Anticipate another day filled with radiant sunshine, creating a tranquil setting for residents and visitors alike.