SC rejects PTI ex-chairman’s request for immediate hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder chairman Imran Khan for immediate hearing of appeal against his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

Addressing the petitioner’s lawyer, Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Sardar Tariq Masood said that hearing of the case was not possible during the current week as only two judges were available.

The matter should be heard by at least a three-member bench as the matter was decided by a division bench of the high court, he added.

Former PTI chairman’s counsel Sardar Latif Khan Khosa filed two cases pertaining to the disqualification of his client in the Toshakhana case and provision of a level playing field in general elections.