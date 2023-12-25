Weather update today Karachi, Hyderabad

Karachi, the city finds itself under the embrace of a warm 29°C, accompanied by a RealFeel® of 31°C, making it a pleasant yet slightly warmer day. However, a shadow looms over the otherwise sunny Karachi skyline — the Air Quality Index (AQI) currently stands at 89, categorizing it as “Poor.”

Current Weather Conditions:

Temperature: 29°C, RealFeel® 31°C, RealFeel Shade™ 28°C

ENE at 9 km/h, with gusts reaching 9 km/h

Air Quality Update (12/25):

AQI: 89 (Poor)

Today’s Weather Forecast (12/25):

High: 30°C, RealFeel® 31°C

30°C, RealFeel® 31°C Conditions: Hazy

Tonight’s Forecast (12/25):

Low: 11°C, RealFeel® 11°C

11°C, RealFeel® 11°C Conditions: Hazy

Tomorrow’s Forecast (12/26):

High/Low: 28°C/14°C, RealFeel® 28°C

28°C/14°C, RealFeel® 28°C Conditions: Hazy

Despite the warm temperature and hazy conditions, Karachi residents are urged to be mindful of the air quality. The current pollutants indicate high levels of dust and dander, leading to increased sinus pressure. While activities like fishing and lawn mowing are deemed “Good,” it’s essential to exercise caution due to extreme outdoor pests.

Hyderabad, Sindh

Hyderabad, the city finds itself under the embrace of a mild 24°C, with a RealFeel® of 26°C, offering a pleasant ambiance. However, amidst the sunshine, Hyderabad faces a concern — the Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached 137, categorizing it as “Unhealthy.”

Current Weather Conditions:

Temperature: 24°C, RealFeel® 26°C, RealFeel Shade™ 23°C

SW at 10 km/h, with gusts reaching 11 km/h

Air Quality Update (12/25):

AQI: 137 (Unhealthy)

137 (Unhealthy) Health Advisory: Immediate health effects can be felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Outdoor activity is to be limited.

Today’s Weather Forecast (12/25):

High: 26°C, RealFeel® 26°C

26°C, RealFeel® 26°C Conditions: Sunny

Tonight’s Forecast (12/25):

Low: 12°C, RealFeel® 13°C

12°C, RealFeel® 13°C Conditions: Clear

Tomorrow’s Forecast (12/26):

28°C/14°C, RealFeel® 28°C Conditions: Hazy

Current Health and Activities Advisory:

Pollutants: Very high levels of dust and dander, leading to increased sinus pressure.

As Hyderabad experiences this weather pattern, residents are encouraged to prioritize health and well-being. Sensitive groups should be cautious of immediate health effects, and all residents are advised to limit outdoor activities.