ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has categorically said that the people of Pakistan will elect their representatives on the 8th of next month, and the caretaker government will transfer power to them peacefully.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, while talking to a private news channel, said that democracy will progress gradually and deliver its fruits to the people, as it happened in Europe.

He said that he believed in pure democracy, but a democratic government should improve governance and perform to get moral strength from the people of Pakistan.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said that the interim government is taking concrete steps for the development of the country, and the purpose of the Special Investment Facilitation Council is to help the Prime Minister make informed decisions about the economy.

Talking about the problems in Balochistan, the caretaker prime minister said that once the militants realize that they have to surrender, the problems will be solved. The sanctity of the state should be respected, as it is above any individual.

Acknowledging the sacrifices made in the war against terrorism, Kakar said that reforms in the criminal justice system are the need of the hour.

He further said that we have lost the lives of more than 90,000 citizens in the war against terrorism, but not even nine people have been sentenced to death in the courts.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police personnel assigned to provide security to the polio workers in Bajaur.

Paying tributes to the security personnel and the polio workers, the prime minster said the terrorist would never succeed in their nefarious designs.