Earthquake tremors hit Peshawar, surrounding areas

Earthquake tremors were felt in other cities, including Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, after which panic spread among the citizens.

The sources have revealed that earthquake shocks have been felt in Malakand, Chitral, Dir Bala, Swat, and surrounding areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Due to the tremors of the earthquake, a large number of citizens came out of their houses due to fear and started reciting the Kalima Tayyaba.

Earlier, Earthquake tremors of 4.9 magnitude hit various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on early morning of Tuesday.

According to the seismological center, the earthquake tremors were felt in Swat, Mingora, Lower Dir, Upper Dir and adjoining areas.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of KP as per the initial reports.

 

