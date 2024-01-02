Former finance minister Sartaj Aziz passes away

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Sartaj Aziz passed away in Islamabad on Tuesday, according to government and PML-N officials.

The PML-N announced his death in a post on social media platform X.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Mr Sartaj Aziz. A stalwart, a true icon and a towering figure! His contributions to the nation and towards the party will never be forgotten."

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Mr Sartaj Aziz. A stalwart, a true icon and a towering figure! His contributions to the nation and towards the party will never be forgotten.”

Meanwhile, President Dr. Arif Alvi expressed his grief over the death of former finance minister and advisor on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz.

The president expressed deep sorrow on the death of Aziz and condoled to the family of late Sartaj Aziz.

The president expressed deep sorrow on the death of Aziz and condoled to the family of late Sartaj Aziz.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed his grief over the passing of senior politician and former federal minister Sartaj Aziz, lauding him as a “seasoned politician” and a “great national asset.”

Conveying his condolence to the grieving family, the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of late Sartaj Aziz's status in paradise.

Conveying his condolence to the grieving family, the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of late Sartaj Aziz’s status in paradise.

He said that besides being a learned and seasoned politician, Sartaj Aziz was also an active member of the Pakistan Movement, solidifying his stature as a valuable national asset.

The services of late Sartaj Aziz for Pakistan will always be remembered, the prime minister remarked.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Aziz passed away earlier in the evening in Islamabad.

"He lived a rare life of courage, dignity, and integrity; a life worth celebrating," he said, adding that Aziz contributed and accomplished much in his life.

“He lived a rare life of courage, dignity, and integrity; a life worth celebrating,” he said, adding that Aziz contributed and accomplished much in his life.

According to state-run Radio Pakistan, Aziz held senior positions at the Ministry of Finance and the Planning Commission, shaping economic policies that “steered Pakistan through crucial eras”.

Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday while grieving demise of the former finance minister said Sartaj Aziz had played a crucial role in the national development.

The minister saddened by the demise of the former finance minister expressed his heartfelt condolence and sympathy to the family of Sartaj Aziz.

He, in his condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Solangi said Sartaj Aziz was a political figure and economist who played a critical role in addressing the country’s economic challenges.

