The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan is ready to contest elections in Sindh and other provinces, including Karachi.

The news sources have obtained the list of candidates from all the provinces of MQM Pakistan.

MQM has fielded candidates from other provinces. MQM Pakistan has announced to field candidates from Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Chitral, besides Sindh province.

Apart from this, MQM Pakistan has fielded 15 candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while 14 candidates have been fielded from Upper Punjab, 8 candidates from South Punjab, and 21 candidates from Central Punjab.

MQM Pakistan has fielded 7 candidates from Balochistan National Assembly seats and 12 candidates from Provincial Assembly seats, while candidates from Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral have also been fielded.

Earlier, MQM Pakistan chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that we are not seeing fair and transparent elections.

While holding a press conference along with Mustafa Kamal, Aminul Haque, Rauf Siddiqui and other leaders at Pakistan House in Karachi, he said that the world knows how the results of the 2018 general elections were compiled.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that Karachi has lost its real representation, those people represented the city who did not belong to this city, and this city needs elections as soon as possible.