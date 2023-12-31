As 2023 comes to a close, people worldwide, including Pakistan, bid farewell to a tumultuous year marked by events such as the rise of advanced chatbots, climate crises, and conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

With the hope of leaving behind high living costs and global unrest in 2024, the world anticipates elections and the Paris Olympics.

Notably, Pakistan has decided to prohibit New Year celebrations as a gesture of solidarity with the Palestinian people. This decision stems from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, where Israel vows to retaliate against Hamas for an October 7 attack. The ban aims to express support for Palestinians, and security measures, including precautions against aerial firing, have been implemented.

In contrast, celebrations took place in Sydney, acknowledged as the “New Year’s capital of the world,” with over a million attendees. Despite adverse weather, the iconic Harbour Bridge and landmarks were adorned with fireworks.

Similar festivities occurred in Auckland, Hong Kong, Manila, and Indonesia. Reflecting on the past year, 2023 witnessed notable events such as the dominance of AI, a historic whole-eye transplant, India surpassing China in population, and climate-fueled disasters worldwide.

The year was also marred by losses, bidding farewell to figures like Tina Turner, Matthew Perry, Shane MacGowan, and Cormac McCarthy.

However, the defining aspect of 2023 was the conflict in the Middle East, triggered by Hamas’s October 7 attacks and Israel’s subsequent intense bombardment of Gaza. Nearly two million Gazans have been displaced, with the UN estimating that 85% of the peacetime population has experienced displacement.

Gaza City, once vibrant, now lies in ruins, leaving residents like Abed Akkawi, who lost his home and brother, hoping for a better new year. In Rome, Pope Francis prayed for the victims of global conflicts, highlighting the suffering in Ukraine, Palestine, and Sudan. The pontiff urged reflection on the human toll and destruction caused by armed conflicts, calling for conscience to prevail.