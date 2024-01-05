Quetta, Balochistan latest weather update today

unfolds its weather narrative with a current temperature of 10°C. As the city takes on the morning, the RealFeel® factor adds a touch of warmth, offering a comfortable 13°.
Air Quality:
However, the air quality index (AQI) stands at 56, categorizing it as ‘Poor.’ This indicates a relatively high level of pollution, urging caution for sensitive groups. Symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation may arise, prompting a mindful reduction in outdoor activities.
Wind and Sunshine:
A gentle breeze from the north at 9 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 19 km/h, accompanies the partly sunny weather. Nature’s brushstrokes create a dynamic play of light and shade, enhancing the city’s charm.
Health and Activities:
For those planning their day, high levels of dust and dander may contribute to sinus pressure. However, running and lawn mowing are deemed good activities, offering a balance between outdoor pursuits and mindful health considerations.
Looking Ahead:
Peering into the future of Quetta’s weather, the day promises a high of 14°C, with the RealFeel® reaching a slightly warmer 16° during the afternoon. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to 3°C, with a mostly clear sky offering a canvas for stargazers.
Tomorrow’s forecast brings a mix of hazy sunshine, with temperatures ranging from 6°C to a pleasant high of 15°C. The RealFeel® factor stays in sync, creating an inviting atmosphere for outdoor activities.
