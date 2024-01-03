SC disqualifies PML-Q’s Khadim Hussain over fake degree

Islamabad: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has disqualified of former member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) for the National Assembly, Khadim Hussain, over a fake degree.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faiz Isa heard the petition related to the fake degree of a former member of the National Assembly of Q-league, Khadim Hussain.

Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa remarked that it is better not to file a case after the death of the petitioner. The case of a fake degree ended with the death of the petitioner.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan inquired whether there was any criminal aspect to the case. If so, listen.

Lawyer Khawja Haris told the court that the relatives insist that the fake degree should be removed. After hearing the case, I received my entire education in the name of Muhammad Akhter Khadim, I did politics in the name of Khadim Hussain, and I got my identity card in the same name.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that if the petitioner were alive, something could have been proved; how will the family members prove the correct name after death?

CJP Qazi FaizIsa said to show any affidavit or documents as evidence; if there is a stand to change the name, then it is your responsibility to present evidence.

It should be noted that Muhammad Akhterr Khadim, alias Khadim Hussain, was elected Member of the National Assembly from NA-188 in 2008. Additionally, the High Court disqualified him on the basis of a fake BA degree, after which the petitioner filed an appeal in the SC against the decision of the High Court.