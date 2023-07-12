Greece boat tragedy: Gujrat FIA arrest four human smugglers

Arrested suspects have been receiving millions for sending people to Italy illegally.

FIA Gujarat Circle has so far arrested 43 human smugglers and agents.

So far, 98 FIRs have been filed by the families of the victims of the Greece boat accident.

Crackdown against human smugglers continues as Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujrat Circle arrests additional four human traffickers from Gujrat and Kharian on Wednesday.

The arrested human smugglers were involved in the Greece boat accident.

The arrested agents include Muhammad Waqar, Syed Faiz Shah, Abdul Ghani, and Muhammad Zubair.

FIA stated that the suspects had been receiving millions of rupees for sending people to Italy illegally.

Until now, FIA Gujarat Circle has arrested 43 human smugglers and agents while 98 FIRs have been filed by the families of the victims of the Greece boat tragedy.

On July 4, FIA Gujrat arrested three key agents connected to the tragic Greece boat incident.

The arrested individuals, namely Iqbal Nasir, Razzaq, and Tariq Mehmood were found hiding in remote areas of Punjab.

The FIA revealed that these accused agents received a total amount of Rs 9.6 million in exchange for assisting in the repatriation of six individuals to Italy.

The investigation confirmed their involvement in illegal human smuggling activities.

Multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against the accused agents at the FIA Gujrat office.