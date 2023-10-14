PMLN decides to hold power show in Kasur tomorrow

Despite deciding on not holding any public gathering after backlash, PMLN again decides to hold a power show tomorrow.

The party has decided to conduct a big public meeting tomorrow (October 14) in Mustafaabad, a suburb of Kasur’s Liliani Road.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif will address the public meeting.

Besides, PMLN has decided to hold public gatherings in the border areas of Lahore next week.

Before the arrival of Nawaz Sharif on October 21, Maryam Nawaz will be participating in various conventions in the Model Town.

Advertisement

However, Maryam Nawaz will be addressing the conventions scheduled in other cities of Punjab through the video link.