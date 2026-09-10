Thursday, September 10, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, September 10, 2026
Watch Live
Headlines
Instagram’s ChatGPT-powered 1980s AI trend sparks a craze among users Shakira and Maluma spark fan fervor with tease of new song 'Agua' PKR projected to hold near 278 per dollar through 2026, BMI Says Apple unveils first foldable iPhone Duo along with iPhone 18 Pro at annual launch event Trump promises $5,000 to Americans if GOP wins midterms Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing Saudi-Houthi conflict deepens with fresh strikes PCB unveils President’s Trophy schedule and squads Pakistan Senate panel approves 'General Cosmetics Bill 2026' to clamp down on unsafe beauty products Instagram’s ChatGPT-powered 1980s AI trend sparks a craze among users Shakira and Maluma spark fan fervor with tease of new song 'Agua' PKR projected to hold near 278 per dollar through 2026, BMI Says Apple unveils first foldable iPhone Duo along with iPhone 18 Pro at annual launch event Trump promises $5,000 to Americans if GOP wins midterms Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing Saudi-Houthi conflict deepens with fresh strikes PCB unveils President’s Trophy schedule and squads Pakistan Senate panel approves 'General Cosmetics Bill 2026' to clamp down on unsafe beauty products

FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar

Court convicts suspect as agency recovers Rs. 18.4 million in alleged hawala-hundi operation.

Web Desk September 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)

PESHAWAR:The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has stepped up its crackdown on illegal currency operations in Peshawar, convicting a suspect in a foreign exchange case and seizing Rs. 18.4 million allegedly linked to illegal hawala-hundi activities in a separate operation.

The FIA Composite Circle Peshawar secured the conviction of Bakht Muhammad in FIR No. 29/2022, registered on Feb. 10, 2022, under Sections 4, 8 and 23 of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1947.

The Additional Sessions Judge-VII (FERA Tribunal), Peshawar, convicted Muhammad after finding him guilty and sentenced him to a Rs. 5,000 fine. The court also ordered the forfeiture of 120,000 Saudi riyals.

In a separate action against illegal hawala-hundi activities, FIA officials conducted a raid in Chowk Yadgar, Peshawar, against a person allegedly involved in the unauthorized money-transfer business.

During the operation, officials recovered and seized Rs. 18.4 million in Pakistani currency from the suspect. A mobile phone and other documents allegedly linked to the illegal hawala-hundi business were also recovered.

The FIA said the seized cash, mobile phone and documents have been taken into custody for further investigation. Authorities are examining the evidence to trace the wider hawala-hundi network and identify other individuals allegedly involved.

The agency said action against those involved in illegal currency transfers and violations of foreign exchange laws will continue without discrimination.

The latest actions reflect the FIA's continued efforts to curb unauthorized currency transactions and enforce Pakistan's foreign exchange regulations.

Recommended

KP Assembly grants lawmakers lifetime official passports, arms licenses and arrest immunity

KP Assembly grants lawmakers lifetime official passports, arms licenses and arrest immunity
Passenger coach falls into ravine, 40 killed in Balochistan

Passenger coach falls into ravine, 40 killed in Balochistan
Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets today in Peshawar for Ramadan moon

Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets today in Peshawar for Ramadan moon
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities again

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities again