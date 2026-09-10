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Prince Harry goes ‘frankly insane’ with ‘private citizens’ title

The dispute between Prince Harry and Buckingham Palace is still ongoing. In fact, the letter King Charles wrote to Prince Harry has intensified the situation, with some people now calling the matter hypocritical, even by Sussex standards.

Web Desk September 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

The dispute between Prince Harry and Buckingham Palace is still ongoing. In fact, the letter King Charles wrote to Prince Harry has intensified the situation, with some people now calling the matter hypocritical, even by Sussex standards.

Samara Gill, host of “Triggered with Samara Gill,” was among those who criticized what she described as a contradiction. She discussed the issue with News24 host Danica De Giorgio in a strongly worded conversation.

Gill said the situation surrounding privacy was “quite frankly insane.” She accused Harry and Meghan of misleading the British public and the royal family, pointing to what she called their “we want privacy tour,” which she said had continued for around six years.

She said the couple had previously asked people not to pursue them because they wanted to live as private citizens and move away from public attention. She said they had presented themselves as wanting a quiet private life in Montecito behind gates, but argued that this was not what actually happened.


Gill said the couple had continued to share parts of their private lives through Instagram, Meghan’s documentaries with Harry, Netflix projects and podcasts, including “Archetypes” and “Confessions of a Female Founder.”

She also pointed to Harry’s memoir “Spare,” saying it included detailed accounts of his personal life despite their earlier claims that they wanted to be treated as private citizens.

Gill further argued that the situation changed after the king’s letter, saying Harry and Meghan were now trying to be seen as public celebrities. She described this as contradictory and criticized the way they had communicated with the media after arriving in the UK.

Before ending the discussion, Gill also claimed that the couple had provided information to a journalist at The Telegraph. She said their use of People magazine as a source for media briefings in Los Angeles showed that they were already communicating with the media in the UK and creating what she described as “total chaos.”

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