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Nation honors Quaid-e-Azam on 78th death anniversary

Pakistan marks the day with prayers, Quran recitations and tributes to the country’s founder

Web Desk September 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

KARACHI: Pakistan is remembering its founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on Friday as the nation marks his 78th death anniversary with prayers, Quran recitations and tributes celebrating his leadership and lasting vision for the country.

Quran recitations will be held at Jinnah’s mausoleum in Karachi, while special prayers will be offered at mosques across the country for the departed soul of the nation’s founder.

Government officials, political leaders, political workers and people from different walks of life will visit the mausoleum to pay tribute to Jinnah, who united the Muslims of the subcontinent in their struggle for a separate homeland.

Public and private organizations, along with educational institutions, will hold special programs highlighting different aspects of Jinnah’s life, leadership and role in the creation of Pakistan.

Media outlets will also air special programs to honor the Quaid-e-Azam, including excerpts from his speeches and messages.

Jinnah’s life continues to offer lessons in perseverance, discipline and confidence in one’s purpose. His leadership and vision remain a source of guidance as the country faces political, social, cultural, economic and environmental challenges.

The founder of Pakistan emphasized that lasting national strength depended on institutions that enjoyed public confidence, constitutional continuity and equality before the law.

He also believed that differences and polarization should be addressed through constitutional institutions, democratic processes, dialogue and the rule of law.

As Pakistan marks his death anniversary, tributes across the country are highlighting the principles and vision that shaped the nation and continue to influence its national life.

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