PTI’s Iftikhar Durrani abducted

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Dr Iftikhar Durrani had been abducted by from Islamabad on Thursday.

Durrani’s house was stormed by unknown men at around 1:28 am by, resulting in the abduction of PTI leader.

Iftikhar Duranni’s cellphone, laptop and other gadgets were snatched and taken away along.

The CCTV footage of PTI leader’s abduction has also been taken away, PTI reported.

PTI’s official twitter handle stated that Durrani’s residence stormed without any FIR or search warrant.

Durrani had been moved to undisclosed location, while information regarding his whereabouts is being gathered for further action.

PTI leader including party chairman strongly condemned the illegal abduction of their senior party worker.