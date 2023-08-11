Strong winds, rain uproot several trees in Islamabad

Several signboards fell in the capital city.

Traffic flow was affected due to the falling of trees.

The poor management system has not yet started the work of removing the fallen trees.

Gusts and heavy rain in Islamabad on Friday uprooted several trees and signboards in the city, leading to a disruption of traffic flow.

A number of signboards fell due to strong winds in the Press Club, while several trees were uprooted on highways; causing road blockade.

The building of the Press Club was reported to get damaged after a massive signboard left its place due to gusts.

Luckily, no casualties were reported in multiple tree-uprooting and rain-related incidents.

However, the management is nowhere in the capital city to remove the fallen signboards and trees from the roads.

Hence, travelers are facing severe problems in reaching their destinations.