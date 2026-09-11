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KMC ownership claim sparks debate over Noor-e-Haq land

Murtaza Wahab said plots No. 503 and 504 belonged to the KMC KMC and land was currently being used by Idara Noor-e-Haq.

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lanKARACHI: A dispute over the ownership of land housing Idara Noor-e-Haq in Jamshed Quarters emerged between Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and opposition leader Saifuddin Advocate during a City Council meeting, with documents related to the property also presented.

Wahab said plots No. 503 and 504 belonged to the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), adding that KMC land in Jamshed Quarters was currently being used by Idara Noor-e-Haq.

The mayor said the land had been allotted for welfare purposes but was now being used for political activities.

He added that KMC had handled changes to the lease and other lease-related matters because the land belonged to the municipal corporation.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Najmi Alam also said Idara Noor-e-Haq had been allotted to Al-Khidmat for welfare activities but was now being used for political purposes.

Opposition Leader Saifuddin Advocate rejected the claims, saying the property consisted of two bungalows that had been purchased and that he had records to support his position.

Saifuddin challenged those making allegations to resign if their claims were proven wrong, adding that he would resign if his own position was found to be incorrect and that Najmi Alam should also resign if his claim was disproved.

A 2006 document concerning the property was also presented. According to the document, Al-Khidmat Society transferred the property to Idara Noor-e-Haq.

The transfer document was prepared and registered in Karachi on Oct. 14, 2006, identifying Al-Khidmat Society as the transferor and Idara Noor-e-Haq as the recipient. It states that the property was transferred without any financial consideration.

The document lists the property’s area as 1,160 square yards and identifies it under old Survey No. 52/4 and Custodian No. JM-504-7-D-471.

It also records the transfer of rights and interests in the property to Idara Noor-e-Haq and carries the signatures and seals of representatives of Al-Khidmat Society and Idara Noor-e-Haq.

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