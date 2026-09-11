5 potential benefits of clove oil for your face and hair

Clove oil has antimicrobial properties and is used in some skin-care products aimed at acne-prone skin.

Clove oil is an essential oil that contains eugenol, a compound known for its antioxidant and antimicrobial properties.

It is used in some skin and hair-care products, but because it is highly concentrated, applying it directly to the skin or scalp can cause irritation, redness or an allergic reaction.

1. May Help With Acne

Clove oil has antimicrobial properties and is used in some skin-care products aimed at acne-prone skin. However, undiluted clove oil should not be applied directly to pimples or left on the skin overnight.

If used, it should be heavily diluted with a suitable carrier oil, and a patch test should be performed first.

2. May Support Healthier-Looking Skin

Clove oil contains eugenol, which has antioxidant properties. These properties have made clove-derived ingredients useful in some cosmetic formulations.

However, there is not strong evidence that applying clove oil can remove established acne scars or dark spots.

3. Provides Antioxidant Properties

Eugenol in cloves and clove oil has antioxidant activity, which may help explain its use in various cosmetic and personal-care products.

Pure clove oil should never be applied to cuts, burns or open wounds because it can worsen irritation.

4. May Help Condition the Scalp and Hair

When properly diluted with coconut or another carrier oil, clove oil can be applied to the scalp. The carrier oil can help moisturize the scalp and leave hair feeling softer.

However, claims that clove oil can significantly increase hair growth or stop hair loss should be treated with caution because strong clinical evidence is limited.

5. May Help With Scalp Care

The antimicrobial properties of clove oil may make it useful as an ingredient in some scalp-care formulations. However, it should always be diluted before application because essential oils can irritate sensitive skin.

How to Use Clove Oil Safely

Because clove oil is highly concentrated, avoid applying it in its pure form to the face or scalp. Mix a small amount with an appropriate carrier oil and perform a patch test before wider use.

Anyone experiencing severe acne, persistent scalp itching, sores or unusual hair loss should consult a dermatologist rather than relying solely on home remedies.