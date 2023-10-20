LHC orders action against smoke emitting vehicles to combat smog

Articles
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered authorities to take take strict action against the smoke emitting vehicles in the city to reduce smog levels.

Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, appeared before the court in response to its order.

The court expressed concern about Lahore ranking first in the world for smog and stressed the need to address this pressing issue.

LHC warned of issuing a show cause notice for contempt of court to the Director-General of the Environment for not complying with court orders regarding smog control.

The court was told that the officials from the Environment Department have held meetings with factories to discuss the situation.

LHC criticized the lack of action by Deputy Commissioners and suggested they be actively involved in smog eradication efforts.

To address the smog crisis, the court proposed making the Commissioner’s office an emergency hub for smog-related matters and requested daily reports.

