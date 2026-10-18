Sunday, October 18, 2026
Watch Live
Sunday, October 18, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
18-OCT-2026
PETROL
-3.93 PKR
Rs. 386.30/ltr
DIESEL
+0.30 PKR
Rs. 396.96/ltr
Headlines
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks Pakistan kicks off its space journey by sending first astronaut on November 25 'Karsaz martyrs’ blood speaks of democracy', Bilawal Bhutto says Gunmen abduct 18 workers in brazen attack on Pakistan’s marble mining site Pakistan security forces kill eight militants in Balochistan operations Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks Pakistan kicks off its space journey by sending first astronaut on November 25 'Karsaz martyrs’ blood speaks of democracy', Bilawal Bhutto says Gunmen abduct 18 workers in brazen attack on Pakistan’s marble mining site Pakistan security forces kill eight militants in Balochistan operations

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks

Mohamed Muizzu’s visit marks the first visit by a Maldivian president to Pakistan in 11 years.

Web Desk October 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pakistan and Maldives set to strengthen ties during Muizzu’s visit

ISLAMABAD: Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu will visit Pakistan from Oct. 20 to 22 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as the two countries seek to strengthen ties in trade, investment, defense and other key areas, Pakistan’s Foreign Office announced on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2026.


Mohamed Muizzu will be accompanied by First Lady Sajidha Mohamed and a high-level delegation of ministers and senior officials during the three-day state visit.


During his stay, Mohamed Muizzu will meet Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, who will host a state banquet in his honor. He will also hold delegation-level talks with Shehbaz Sharif to discuss ways to expand cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions will cover trade, investment, health, education, tourism, agriculture, defense, maritime security, climate change and people-to-people exchanges. The leaders will also discuss regional and international developments of mutual interest.


A Pakistan-Maldives Business Forum will be held during the visit to bring together business leaders from both countries and explore new opportunities for trade and investment.


The visit is expected to result in the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding aimed at expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.


Mohamed Muizzu’s visit is particularly significant as it marks the first visit by a Maldivian president to Pakistan in 11 years. It also comes as the two countries celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations, established in 1966.


Pakistan and the Maldives maintain friendly relations based on shared religious ties, mutual respect and cooperation at regional and international forums.

Recommended

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery
PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says

Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says
Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions

Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions
Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes

Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes
Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot

Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot
FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar

FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar
Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone

Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone
NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi

NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi
Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser

Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser