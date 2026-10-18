Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks

Mohamed Muizzu’s visit marks the first visit by a Maldivian president to Pakistan in 11 years.

ISLAMABAD: Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu will visit Pakistan from Oct. 20 to 22 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as the two countries seek to strengthen ties in trade, investment, defense and other key areas, Pakistan’s Foreign Office announced on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2026.





Mohamed Muizzu will be accompanied by First Lady Sajidha Mohamed and a high-level delegation of ministers and senior officials during the three-day state visit.





During his stay, Mohamed Muizzu will meet Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, who will host a state banquet in his honor. He will also hold delegation-level talks with Shehbaz Sharif to discuss ways to expand cooperation between the two countries.

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The discussions will cover trade, investment, health, education, tourism, agriculture, defense, maritime security, climate change and people-to-people exchanges. The leaders will also discuss regional and international developments of mutual interest.





A Pakistan-Maldives Business Forum will be held during the visit to bring together business leaders from both countries and explore new opportunities for trade and investment.





The visit is expected to result in the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding aimed at expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.





Mohamed Muizzu’s visit is particularly significant as it marks the first visit by a Maldivian president to Pakistan in 11 years. It also comes as the two countries celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations, established in 1966.





Pakistan and the Maldives maintain friendly relations based on shared religious ties, mutual respect and cooperation at regional and international forums.