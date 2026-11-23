President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz call for stronger Pakistan-Portugal trade ties

Asif Ali Zardari also congratulated Portugal on securing a nonpermanent seat on the UNSC.

The president acknowledged Portugal's continued backing of Pakistan's Generalized System of Preferences Plus

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has called for expanding Pakistan's economic partnership with Portugal, emphasizing greater collaboration in trade, investment, agriculture, renewable energy, education and technology during a meeting with Portugal's foreign minister in Islamabad on Monday, Nov. 23.

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During talks with Portugal's Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Paulo Rangel, Asif Ali Zardari proposed forming a Pakistan-Portugal Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment to remove commercial obstacles, explore new business prospects and strengthen economic engagement between the two countries.





The president stressed the need to broaden bilateral trade beyond conventional textile exports, identifying agriculture, processed food, pharmaceuticals, engineering, sporting goods and information technology services as sectors with significant potential for cooperation.





Asif Ali Zardari also congratulated Portugal on securing a nonpermanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the term beginning Jan. 1, 2027. He expressed his best wishes for the country's successful tenure.





The president acknowledged Portugal's continued backing of Pakistan's Generalized System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) trade status and called for sustained support for Pakistani nationals living in Portugal.





He emphasized their welfare, social integration, access to consular assistance and protection of their rights. Rangel described relations between Pakistan and Portugal as strong and mutually aligned, saying both countries should build on their existing goodwill through increased economic and cultural engagement.





He also informed Asif Ali Zardari that Portugal's agriculture minister is expected to visit Pakistan in the near future to discuss potential partnerships and identify areas of mutual interest in the agricultural sector.

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also met Paulo Rangel, during his official visit to Pakistan on Nov. 22-23, discussing ways to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.

Shehbaz Sharif also welcomed Portugal's acceptance of Pakistan's proposal to establish a Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) to promote cooperation across multiple sectors.





Both leaders highlighted the Pakistan-Portugal Business Forum, attended by around 20 Portuguese companies, as an opportunity to explore investment and commercial partnerships.





They also discussed olive cultivation, food processing, renewable energy, textile development, labor mobility and skills training, expressing their commitment to turning bilateral discussions into practical outcomes.