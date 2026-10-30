Pakistan Army hits Afghan Taliban positions in Angoor Adda

Pakistan's armed forces remained fully prepared to defend the country's borders.

The military would take all necessary measures to safeguard national security.

ISLAMABAD: Tensions flared along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border after Afghan Taliban forces opened fire in Angoor Adda, prompting the Pakistan Army to launch retaliatory strikes on several Taliban positions, security reports said.





According to security officials, Pakistani forces launched a retaliatory operation against multiple Afghan Taliban posts in areas near South Waziristan and Parachinar.

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The army also released video footage showing the operation, which reportedly involved the use of heavy weapons. Security sources said the strikes forced Afghan Taliban fighters to abandon their positions and flee the area. The security forces on Wednesday destroyed multiple Afghan Taliban check posts in a retaliatory operation.

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Reports also indicated that several Afghan Taliban personnel were killed or injured during the operation. However, the reported casualties have not been independently confirmed.





The report also added that Pakistan's armed forces remained fully prepared to defend the country's borders and protect its citizens.





They stressed that the military would take all necessary measures to safeguard national security and would not compromise on the country's defense.





In late April, mortar shelling from across the border injured civilians and damaged homes in South Waziristan, prompting Pakistani forces to target Afghan Taliban positions, according to security reports and local authorities.





The clashes followed renewed hostilities in February, when Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq. Islamabad has repeatedly called on Kabul to prevent militant groups from using Afghan territory to launch attacks in Pakistan.