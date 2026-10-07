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UN chief Guterres meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ for regional security talks

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to international peace.

Web Desk October 07, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres meets Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir in Rawalpindi.

RAWALPINDI: United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres met Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, where they discussed rising regional security concerns, the Kashmir dispute, terrorism and efforts to maintain international peace.


The meeting brought together the U.N. chief and Pakistan’s top military commander as tensions in South Asia remain a major security concern.


According to Pakistan’s military media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Guterres and Asim Munir discussed matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation and the U.N.’s role in promoting global peace and stability.


Their talks also focused on the long-running Jammu and Kashmir dispute, India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and concerns over terrorism originating from Afghanistan.


Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to international peace and highlighted the country’s role in U.N. peacekeeping missions around the world. He also praised Guterres and the U.N. for their efforts to promote peace, stability and humanitarian cooperation.


Guterres, meanwhile, paid tribute to Pakistan and its armed forces for their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and their contributions to U.N. peacekeeping operations.


The U.N. secretary-general also recognized Pakistan’s continued commitment to international peace and security and praised its efforts to pursue peaceful solutions to regional conflicts.


The meeting comes as Pakistan continues to push for diplomatic efforts to address regional disputes and strengthen international cooperation on security and peace.

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