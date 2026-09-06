Pakistan dispatches 100 tons of humanitarian assistance to Nepal

At the direction of Pakistan’s prime minister, the Pakistani government sent 100 tons of humanitarian aid to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal Sunday to support relief efforts following recent devastating floods and landslides.

At the direction of Pakistan’s prime minister, the Pakistani government sent 100 tons of humanitarian aid to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal Sunday to support relief efforts following recent devastating floods and landslides.

The humanitarian assistance was coordinated by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and transported by a chartered flight from Islamabad to Kathmandu. The relief supplies included tents, blankets, mats, hygiene kits and medicines for communities affected by the disaster.

A send-off ceremony was held at Islamabad International Airport. Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry attended as the chief guest, along with Nepal’s ambassador to Pakistan and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NDMA and other relevant organizations.

The assistance reflects Pakistan’s solidarity with the government and people of Nepal during this difficult time.