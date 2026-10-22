France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies

Investigations suggest that brain complications experienced by the patient before death were likely linked to the infection.

PARIS: France has reported the world’s first known human infection with the Shamonda virus, a pathogen previously identified primarily in livestock. The infected patient, who lived in Lyon and was severely immunocompromised, died in early October.





According to France’s agriculture ministry, investigations suggest that brain complications experienced by the patient before death were likely linked to the infection.





“Based on current knowledge of the virus, no health risk to the general population has been identified to date,” authorities said, describing the case as exceptional because the patient had a severely weakened immune system.





French officials said the virus was believed to be transmitted primarily by biting midges of the Culicoides genus, which can spread infections among livestock. Direct transmission from one host to another is not believed to occur.





The Shamonda virus is an insect-borne pathogen related to the Schmallenberg virus. It primarily affects livestock, including cattle, sheep, goats and horses.





The virus was first isolated in Nigeria in the mid-1960s. In 2026, outbreaks among livestock were reported in several European countries, including Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria.





Authorities have said that, based on current evidence, the case does not indicate a broader public health threat.