12 killed, more than 20 injured in van-coach collision in Othal, Lasbela district

The crash involved vehicles traveling in opposite directions.

Officials have not released further details about what caused the collision.

OTHAL: At least 12 people were killed and more than 20 others injured on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, when a passenger van collided with a coach near Othal Zero Point, Lasbela district, police said.





The crash involved vehicles traveling in opposite directions, prompting authorities to launch an investigation into the deadly collision. According to police, the passenger coach was traveling from Gwadar to Karachi, while the van was heading from Karachi to Lasbela when the vehicles collided.





Emergency responders assisted the injured, while authorities began investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Officials have not released further details about what caused the collision. The death toll and number of injured people were reported by police.