Pakistan Minerals Forum draws 10,000 delegates, secures 13 agreements

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged global investors to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan’s mineral sector, assuring them of government support.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 concluded with participation from more than 10,000 delegates representing over 60 countries, as the government sought to attract international investment and promote value addition in the country’s mineral sector.





According to the forum’s closing statement, 13 agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed during the event, while international mining companies discussed investment opportunities in Pakistan.





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged global investors to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan’s mineral sector, assuring them of government support and protection for their investments.





“Your security is our security,” the prime minister told foreign investors, stressing that Pakistan would focus on value addition rather than simply exporting raw mineral resources.





He said the country needed to establish mineral processing and refining industries to turn its natural resources into engines of economic growth, employment generation and technology transfer.





Sharif, along with Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, inaugurated the National Minerals Data Centre and the Geological Survey of Pakistan Geoportal.





The new digital platforms are expected to facilitate mineral exploration and investment by providing improved access to geological information.





Field Marshal Munir said Pakistan must move beyond exporting raw minerals and develop a complete value chain. He stressed that local communities should directly benefit from the country's mineral resources and that Pakistan needed to translate its mineral potential into actual production.





Major mineral discoveries and investment announcements

The forum also featured announcements concerning mineral deposits in Balochistan.





The Frontier Works Organisation announced the identification of an estimated 350 million tonnes of copper deposits in Chagai district. The statement said an analysis of preliminary drilling data from the Dasht-e-Kain area had been completed.





Mari Minerals also announced its first discovery of gold and copper deposits in Chagai, with the potential volume of mineral resources estimated at up to 1 billion tonnes.





National Resources Limited announced an investment of $100 million in Pakistan’s mineral sector.





Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik said the government was focusing on critical minerals, including copper, gold, lithium and antimony.





Participants also stressed the need to connect mineral-rich areas with international markets, highlighting the proposed Rohri-Nokundi railway project.





The forum featured discussions on modern mining technologies, geological mapping, mineral refining and the use of artificial intelligence in mineral exploration. Dedicated sessions also addressed security and environmental standards.





Representatives of international mining companies, including Barrick Mining, Ivanhoe Mines and China’s Minmetals, attended the forum and discussed investment prospects.





The government said Pakistan was committed to transforming its mineral resources into sustainable economic growth. The next edition of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum is scheduled for November 2027.