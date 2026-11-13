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Norwegian Prince opens up about his love life in rare interview Pakistan posts Rs1.3 trillion fiscal surplus in first quarter of FY27 Saud Shakeel's 97 goes in vain as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test draws Pope Leo meets victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Gold prices slide to Rs411636 per tola in local market Mari Energies report copper-gold finds in Chagai Displaced children in Gaza turn spaces between tents into makeshift football pitches Pakistan seeks fresh LNG bids for winter after turning down offers above $27 per MMBtu Sindh government to transition official vehicles to electric vehicles Security forces killed 74 militants in operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan: ISPR Alice Huang's alleged links to Huawei come to light US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Norwegian Prince opens up about his love life in rare interview Pakistan posts Rs1.3 trillion fiscal surplus in first quarter of FY27 Saud Shakeel's 97 goes in vain as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test draws Pope Leo meets victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Gold prices slide to Rs411636 per tola in local market Mari Energies report copper-gold finds in Chagai Displaced children in Gaza turn spaces between tents into makeshift football pitches Pakistan seeks fresh LNG bids for winter after turning down offers above $27 per MMBtu Sindh government to transition official vehicles to electric vehicles Security forces killed 74 militants in operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan: ISPR Alice Huang's alleged links to Huawei come to light US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Norwegian Prince opens up about his love life in rare interview

The 20-year-old prince, the younger brother of Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, told Norwegian outlet VG that his love life was “going badly.”

Web Desk November 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LISBON: Norway’s Prince Sverre Magnus has spoken about his private love life during a rare interview, giving a brief and candid response when asked about his romantic relationships.


The 20-year-old prince, the younger brother of Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, told Norwegian outlet VG that his love life was “going badly.”


The royal, who is studying business management at Forward College in Lisbon, said he was looking forward to returning to Norway for the Christmas holidays in a few weeks as the weather was getting cold.


Asked about his exam preparations, Sverre Magnus joked that he was trying his best but things were not going particularly well. He added that he was at least not the worst student in his class.


He said he had chosen business management because it was among the most interesting programmes offered by the institution. However, he said he had not known that Spain’s Infanta Sofia was also studying there when he applied.


The son of King Haakon and Queen Mette-Marit lives in student accommodation and travels to campus for classes. He also said he cooks with his flatmates.


The prince appeared shy when asked whether family members or friends from Norway had visited him since he moved abroad.


Sverre Magnus was reportedly in a relationship with Amalie Giæver Macleod from 2023 to 2026. He attended Princess Martha Louise’s 2024 wedding to Durek Verrett with her.


Amalie was also reportedly invited to spend the summer holidays in 2025 with the Norwegian king and queen aboard the Royal Yacht. The couple later moved to Milan, where she began studying at Bocconi University.

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