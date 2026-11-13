Federal govt petrol price cut by Rs2 per litre, diesel unchanged

Following the revision, petrol will cost Rs330 per litre, while the price of diesel will remain at Rs360 per litre.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs2 per litre while keeping the price of high-speed diesel unchanged.





Following the revision, petrol will cost Rs330 per litre, while the price of diesel will remain at Rs360 per litre.





Earlier, Pakistan’s state-owned LNG importer has invited international suppliers to bid on two more cargoes of liquefied natural gas as the country braces for winter shortages caused by the war involving Iran and disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) issued a tender notice Thursday seeking two cargoes on a delivered ex-ship basis at Port Qasim in Karachi. The first is due Dec. 14-16, 2026, and the second Jan. 9-11, 2027. PLL, owned by the government, is mandated to procure LNG to meet the country’s gas requirements.

The new tender follows PLL’s decision to reject spot offers for the same two delivery windows earlier this week. On Tuesday, PLL received two bids for the December cargo: TotalEnergies Gas & Power Ltd. offered $27.30 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), and Qatar Energy Trading LLC offered $31 per MMBtu. TotalEnergies was declared the lowest evaluated bidder.